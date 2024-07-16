Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 65,939 EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in EchoStar in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the first quarter worth about $67,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SATS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EchoStar from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

EchoStar Trading Up 1.7 %

SATS opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. EchoStar Co. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.57.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.23). EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. EchoStar’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Company Profile

(Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.