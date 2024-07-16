Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFIN. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $11,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Triumph Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,962,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,382,000 after buying an additional 29,858 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Triumph Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $2,004,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Triumph Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,545,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in Triumph Financial by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 23,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $1,137,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 351,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,997,542.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Triumph Financial news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $222,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,636.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $1,137,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 351,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,997,542.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,452 shares of company stock worth $2,341,337. 6.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFIN opened at $90.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.94 and a 200 day moving average of $75.78. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 69.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $91.96.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $101.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.01 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 4.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TFIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Triumph Financial from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

