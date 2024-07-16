Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 61.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 167.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 34,084 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,280,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 32.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 87,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $65.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average is $59.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.47%.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,893.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

About Agree Realty

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

