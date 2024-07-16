Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 230 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on USPH. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $94.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.07 and its 200-day moving average is $99.83. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.08 and a 1 year high of $124.11.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.07). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $290,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,608,717.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $260,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,355.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $290,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,608,717.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,385. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

