Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 3,314 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.09.

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 2.0 %

CHH stock opened at $128.06 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $136.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 748.46% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $146,151.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,065.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Choice Hotels International news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $1,632,410.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,330.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $146,151.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,065.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

