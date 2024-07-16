Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Tower were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.92.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $208.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.79. The firm has a market cap of $97.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.61%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

