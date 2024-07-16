Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of MillerKnoll worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at about $7,311,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 0.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,059,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 613.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 6.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLKN stock opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $31.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $888.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

