Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Upbound Group by 36,691.7% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 30,821 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,693,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,635,000 after purchasing an additional 509,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Upbound Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Upbound Group

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.68 per share, with a total value of $30,403.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 83,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.82 per share, with a total value of $30,744.42. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,919.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.68 per share, for a total transaction of $30,403.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,673.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Price Performance

NASDAQ UPBD opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average is $32.48.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Upbound Group had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 33.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is -321.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Upbound Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upbound Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Upbound Group

Upbound Group Profile

(Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.