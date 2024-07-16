Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $935,000 Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,070,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 6.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at $1,607,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $326,576.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $326,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.33, for a total transaction of $568,796.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,437 shares in the company, valued at $6,263,936.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,552. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $265.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $309.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $535.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.08 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LFUS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Littelfuse Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

