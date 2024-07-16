Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,508 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Agilysys by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 38,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $3,501,268.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,449,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,654,005.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jerry C. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $1,028,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,216,637.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 38,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $3,501,268.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,449,136 shares in the company, valued at $131,654,005.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,935 shares of company stock valued at $67,375,071 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGYS shares. William Blair assumed coverage on Agilysys in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $107.77 on Tuesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $63.78 and a one year high of $109.43. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.75.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 36.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

