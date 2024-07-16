Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of The GEO Group worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 1,116.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,846,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448,385 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,230,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,161,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 280,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 149,238 shares during the period. Finally, Center Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,083,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $72,186.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,936 shares in the company, valued at $326,008.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.18. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $17.80.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $605.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.84 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The GEO Group

About The GEO Group

(Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.