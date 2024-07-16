Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ingevity by 40,750.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 207.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGVT opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.31. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $36.66 and a twelve month high of $66.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $340.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.15 million. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NGVT. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ingevity from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ingevity from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

