Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 1,234 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth $12,572,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,992,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 2,226.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 329,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,175,000 after buying an additional 314,937 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at $8,215,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMK. StockNews.com upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Trustmark from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. Trustmark Co. has a 12 month low of $18.96 and a 12 month high of $32.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $288.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.03 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.80%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

