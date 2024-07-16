Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 24,045 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 155.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,045 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE COLD opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.02. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.87 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -75.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Americold Realty Trust

About Americold Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.