Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 40.4% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 377.5% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. 78.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,666.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,625.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard S. Press acquired 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.44 per share, with a total value of $84,666.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 44.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $66.01 on Tuesday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.96.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $447.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

