Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,002 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,466,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,180,000 after buying an additional 123,637 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter worth about $6,779,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $46.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $47.60.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.40. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a positive return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $468.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.3525 dividend. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently -38.74%.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.