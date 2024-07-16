Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,299 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 955,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,387,000 after buying an additional 54,948 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,644,000 after purchasing an additional 19,656 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,410,000 after purchasing an additional 35,070 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 579,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,775,000 after purchasing an additional 23,084 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 420,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,247,000 after purchasing an additional 89,207 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $312.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.71.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.7 %

ROK opened at $285.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.00 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.99 and a 200 day moving average of $278.54.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

