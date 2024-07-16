Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,413 Shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in World Kinect were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in World Kinect by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 52,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in World Kinect in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Kinect Price Performance

World Kinect stock opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24. World Kinect Co. has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $26.83.

World Kinect Dividend Announcement

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29 billion. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 6.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that World Kinect Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. World Kinect’s payout ratio is 73.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of World Kinect from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $263,229.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,545 shares in the company, valued at $999,988.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

World Kinect Company Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

