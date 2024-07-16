Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 255 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LKFN. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth about $783,000. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKFN opened at $66.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day moving average is $62.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.67. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.47 and a 12-month high of $73.22.

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.10 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.04%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Kyra E. Clark sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $31,015.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,179.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

