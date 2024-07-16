Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 26,068 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,068 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,575,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,513,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,583,000 after purchasing an additional 447,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,952,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United States Steel by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,564,000 after buying an additional 94,080 shares during the period. Finally, PSquared Asset Management AG lifted its stake in United States Steel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 2,370,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,658,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

X stock opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.93. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

