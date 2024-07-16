Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 380 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cohu were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cohu by 10,587.5% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth $454,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cohu during the first quarter worth about $596,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu Price Performance

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.57 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.00 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COHU shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohu

In related news, Director William Bendush sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $77,289.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,627.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Bendush sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $77,289.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,627.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Bohrson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,091 shares of company stock valued at $298,755 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

