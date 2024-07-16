Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 530 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Barnes Group worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of B. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 418.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 470.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 57,362.5% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter worth $208,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on B shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Barnes Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of B stock opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.41. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.79 and a 52-week high of $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 474.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average is $36.46.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $430.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.32 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 711.11%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

