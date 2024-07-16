Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,957 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 611,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,905,000 after purchasing an additional 225,666 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,213,000 after buying an additional 100,661 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 196,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 95,282 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 53,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 9.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,981,000 after acquiring an additional 51,391 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OFG opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $41.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $213.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 6,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $253,941.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,603.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

