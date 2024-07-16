Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Short Interest Update

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,010,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the June 15th total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Informatica

In other news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $2,730,364.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 509,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,547,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 48.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Informatica

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Informatica during the second quarter worth $384,000. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in Informatica by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 57,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 28,851 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Informatica in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,595,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Informatica by 193.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares during the period. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC bought a new position in Informatica in the 1st quarter valued at $1,755,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:INFA opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Informatica has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average is $31.28.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Informatica had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $388.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Informatica will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INFA shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Informatica from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Informatica in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.45.

Informatica Company Profile

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Featured Stories

