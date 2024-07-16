Infosys (INFY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Infosys has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Infosys to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Infosys Price Performance

Infosys stock opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $18.50. The company has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $20.74.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Infosys’s payout ratio is currently 38.16%.

INFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Infosys in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

