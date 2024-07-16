Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL) Trading 0.1% Higher

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.13 and last traded at $33.01. 3,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.98.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 million, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July stock. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL – Free Report) by 148.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,327 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July makes up 0.4% of Unique Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Unique Wealth LLC owned approximately 42.39% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (XDJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. XDJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

