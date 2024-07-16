Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $36.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,165,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,165,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 295,842 shares of company stock worth $13,762,062. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 321,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,950,000 after acquiring an additional 47,563 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,551,000. Artia Global Partners LP bought a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,322,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,029,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,820,000.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $77.47 on Tuesday. Insmed has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $78.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.98.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

