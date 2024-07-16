Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) PT Lowered to $217.00 at Truist Financial

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $280.00 to $217.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.33.

NYSE INSP traded up $3.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.49. 13,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,511. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $123.27 and a fifty-two week high of $328.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -259.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total transaction of $3,450,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,503,178.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

