Insteel Industries (IIIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect Insteel Industries to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Insteel Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Insteel Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. Insteel Industries has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $39.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average is $33.97. The company has a market cap of $607.19 million, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 9.68%.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

