Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2024

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTAGet Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.88.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $705,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,660,782.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $155,781.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,405.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $705,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,660,782.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,131. Corporate insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intapp by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 218.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 52.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the first quarter worth $86,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTA stock opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. Intapp has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.98 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.58.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Intapp had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $110.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.18 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intapp will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

