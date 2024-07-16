Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Integer in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Integer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.88.

Integer stock opened at $119.87 on Tuesday. Integer has a one year low of $69.40 and a one year high of $123.99. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.78 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Integer will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Hinrichs sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $1,175,791.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,994.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John A. Harris sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $183,189.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,922 shares in the company, valued at $592,805.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James F. Hinrichs sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $1,175,791.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,994.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,936 shares of company stock worth $2,130,937 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 6.0% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the second quarter valued at $248,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 60.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the first quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

