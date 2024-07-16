Intelligent Group (NASDAQ:INTJ) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Intelligent Group Limited (NASDAQ:INTJ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 23,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 316,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Intelligent Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intelligent Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intelligent Group Limited (NASDAQ:INTJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Intelligent Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Intelligent Group

Intelligent Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial public relations services in the Hong Kong. The company offers financial PR services, such as creating multi-stakeholder communications programs, arranging press conferences and interviews, participating in the preparation of news releases and shareholders' meetings, monitoring news publications, identifying shareholders, targeting potential investors, organizing corporate events, and implementing crisis management policies and procedures.

