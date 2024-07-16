International Paper (NYSE:IP) Director Kathryn D. Sullivan Sells 600 Shares

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $26,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,383.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.27. 459,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,702,876. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.90.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 377.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Paper from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.84.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IP

Institutional Trading of International Paper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1,094.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in International Paper by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Paper

(Get Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.