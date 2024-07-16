InterPrivate II Acquisition (NYSEARCA:IPVA) Shares Up 0.1%

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:IPVA – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.88 and last traded at $8.81. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 42,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.
InterPrivate II Acquisition Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58.
About InterPrivate II Acquisition
InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the auto-tech and mobility, business services, consumer, retail, e-commerce, industrial technology sectors.
