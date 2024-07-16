Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Intuitive Surgical to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $437.25 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.09 billion, a PE ratio of 78.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $418.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.85.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $451.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.16.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

