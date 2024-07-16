Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO) Trading Up 9.3%

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.18 and last traded at $18.18. 9,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.77. The company has a market cap of $11.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.25.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF

About Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF ( BATS:SATO Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 6.88% of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (SATO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that holds cryptocurrency-focused equities, and crypto ETPs and trusts. The index is weighted in tier. SATO was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

