Invesco (IVZ) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Invesco to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Invesco to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Invesco Stock Performance

IVZ opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76. Invesco has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.28.

Invesco Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.81.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

