Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Short Interest Update

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the June 15th total of 38,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Investar from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Investar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Investar

Investar Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of ISTR stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. Investar has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $166.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 million. Investar had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Research analysts forecast that Investar will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Investar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Investar’s payout ratio is presently 22.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investar

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Investar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Investar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Investar by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.