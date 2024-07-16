Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the June 15th total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Investors Title

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Title in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 36.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Title in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Title in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Investors Title from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st.

Investors Title Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ITIC opened at $186.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.26 and a 200-day moving average of $164.22. Investors Title has a 52 week low of $127.71 and a 52 week high of $192.84.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.46 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 11.03%.

Investors Title Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

