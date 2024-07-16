Invinity Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:IESVF) Trading Up 5.3%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 13,938 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 11,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Invinity Energy Systems Stock Up 5.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.

About Invinity Energy Systems

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

