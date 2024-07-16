Iridium Communications (IRDM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Iridium Communications to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Iridium Communications Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $61.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.81 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.52.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
