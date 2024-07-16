iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 13,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV opened at $110.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.06. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $111.72.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

