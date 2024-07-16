iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Stock Position Raised by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 523.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EQ LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 418.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 363.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $97.49 on Tuesday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $98.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

