iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Holdings Raised by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 154.7% in the first quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ DVY opened at $125.15 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $125.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.46. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9304 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

