iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,916,000 after acquiring an additional 404,970 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,512,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,553,000 after acquiring an additional 306,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,310,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,161,000 after buying an additional 298,508 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 455,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,347,000 after buying an additional 202,134 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.29 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.4662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $5.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.