iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 60,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 66,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 36,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 367,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after purchasing an additional 71,596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $55.81 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $59.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

