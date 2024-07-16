ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Dennis Schulz Acquires 232 Shares

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Schulz bought 232 shares of ITM Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £150.80 ($195.56).

Dennis Schulz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ITM Power alerts:

On Friday, June 14th, Dennis Schulz purchased 294 shares of ITM Power stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($194.45).

On Wednesday, May 15th, Dennis Schulz acquired 524 shares of ITM Power stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £298.68 ($387.34).

ITM Power Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of LON:ITM opened at GBX 61.55 ($0.80) on Tuesday. ITM Power Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 42.90 ($0.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 99 ($1.28). The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 54.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £379.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -615.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ITM Power to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.69) to GBX 90 ($1.17) in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ITM Power

About ITM Power

(Get Free Report)

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.