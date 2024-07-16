Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Short Interest Up 11.6% in June

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Izotropic Stock Performance

IZOZF stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Izotropic has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09.

Izotropic Company Profile

Izotropic Corporation, a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic products for detecting breast cancers. It develops and commercializes IzoView, a 360-degree computed tomography imaging system designed for breast imaging. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

