Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Short Interest Update

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 394,700 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the June 15th total of 339,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 94.0 days.
Jamieson Wellness Price Performance
OTCMKTS JWLLF opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. Jamieson Wellness has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80.
About Jamieson Wellness
