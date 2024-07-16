Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNLA. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 237.1% in the 1st quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 600,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,115,000 after acquiring an additional 422,236 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2,892.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 349,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,875,000 after purchasing an additional 337,574 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 579.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 375,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after buying an additional 320,664 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 888,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,919,000 after buying an additional 255,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,390,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

VNLA opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.40. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.74 and a 12 month high of $48.64.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

